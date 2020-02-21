Carl Garland Allen, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born November 24, 1946, a son of the late Charles Leon and Cathelene (McInturf) Allen. Carl retired from Shields Construction Company as a carpenter and was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings and a granddaughter, Grace Burton. Survivors include his wife, Mary (Wood) Allen; son, Carl Allen ll and wife, Janie; daughters, Tara Escamilla and husband, Antonio, Sara Burton and husband, John, Mary Kay Patricio and husband, Eloy; grandchildren, Ricky, Sammy, Chris, Corey, Destiny, Liliana, Josh, Jessica, Cole, Allan, Faith, Mark, Nathan, Catalina, Enrique, Evet, Diego, Marialena and Alejandra; great-grandchildren, Jesus and Mason; sisters-in-law, Shirley Allen, Reva Allen, Linda Wood; and numerous nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Smyrna Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro, with the Rev. Henry D. Scrogham officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Creative Works Farm, P.O. Box 446, Crimora, VA 24431 or to Mary Allen, 146 Bradley Lane, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
