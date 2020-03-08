Carl Kenneth Almarode, 90, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Augusta Health. Born on February 14, 1930, in Middlebrook, he was the son of the late Lacey James and Margaret Dell (Wiseman) Almarode. Carl was an active member of Sherando United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, he was employed by the former E.I. DuPont where he worked for 35 years as a mechanic. Carl was a U.S. Army veteran having served his country honorably with the 43rd Infantry Division in Germany. He was a member of the Stuarts Draft VFW Post 9339. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, farming, and tinkering and fixing just about anything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Jenny Almarode; brothers, Lloyd and Melvin Almarode; and sister, Charlene Woodard. Survivors include his children, Kenneth D. Almarode and wife, Linda, David P. Almarode, and Nancy F. McKemy; four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Willie Almarode; as well as extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sherando United Methodist Church, 2022 Howardsville Turnpike, Stuarts Draft, Va., with Pastor Greg Kropff officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be his immediate family members. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
