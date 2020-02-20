Norman Carrington Anderson, a resident of Summit Square in Waynesboro, Va., died on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Richmond, Va., on September 13, 1922, the ninth of ten children born of William John and Sarah Frances Samuels Anderson. Norman grew up in Richmond, Va., where he attended public school and the University of Richmond. In 1942, he joined the United States Navy and served in World War II and the Korean War. He moved to Waynesboro in 1952, and became manager of the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store. He retired from this position after 33 years. He was a Rotarian since 1957 where he received the Paul Harris award many times. Norman was very active with his civic duties, some of which included a Red Cross volunteer for 54 years, a Warden at St. John's Episcopal Church, treasurer for the Christians United Relief Fund (CURE), a volunteer for the Department of Social Services, and an election official for 23 years. Norman was also instrumental in establishing the Trail Angels, assisting Appalachian Trail hikers for many years. He was predeceased by his parents and all his siblings. His survivors include three generations of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Waynesboro on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with the Reverend Benjamin Badgett officiating. Memorial contributions in Norman's memory may be made to the St. John's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
