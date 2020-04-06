Forrest Christian Arehart passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his Waynesboro home. He was born on February 12, 1931, in Augusta County, the son of Henry Christian and Dorothy Stover Arehart. He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in the first graduating class of Wilson in 1948. He studied accounting at Woodrow Wilson Technical School graduating in 1949. He then attended the University of Virginia and received the balance of his accounting education through a correspondent's course with LaSalle University. In 1951, he married his beloved wife, Betty Roberts Arehart. She preceded him in death on February 17, 2017; along with his parents; older brother, Erskin and wife, and brother-in-law, Richard Halterman. Forrest spent 1952 through 1953 serving in the United States Army in Germany. Prior to his military service he worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and after his return was employed by Berol Pen Company and General Electric. In 1963, he began his career in Public Accounting which is now Arehart Associates, a CPA firm from which he retired in 2001. He was a member of the Waynesboro Kiwanis Club serving as president in 1967 and was a Waynesboro Rotary Club member for 40 years. He was a member of Main Street Methodist church since 1951 and served as Financial Secretary many years. His service also included the Waynesboro YMCE as a board member and the Waynesboro Chamber of Commerce. Two of his six and a half years on the Waynesboro City Council were served as Vice-Mayor. Forrest also assisted his wife, Betty, with the renovation of the Shenandoah Valley Art Center Building. He was a great fan of Basketball and started playing in high school, continuing to play through his accounting career. He retired from basketball at age 70 after having helped form the noon-time group at the Waynesboro YMCA in the late 60's. Forrest is survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret Halterman of Harrisonburg; Dorothy and Glenn Sensabaugh of Bridgewater; and by a niece and several nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park with a memorial service following at a future time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online as well as view a memorial slide show of Forrest by visiting www.reynoldshamerickfuneralhomes.com.
