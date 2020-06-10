March 11, 1941 - June 8, 2020 Earl Cornelius Arnold, 79, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. Born March 11, 1941, in Harrisonburg, he was the son of the late Harry Wallace and Ada Weaver Arnold. Earl was raised by his grandmother, Cenia K. Weaver, from birth until he was 12 years old. Following her death, he made his home with his aunt and uncle, Charles and Margret VanGundy. Prior to retirement, Earl was employed by Klann Inc. where he was a faithful employee for 46 years. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, traveling, riding his motorcycle and reading. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Esther Boppe Arnold; two sons, Ricky Arnold of Staunton and Troy Arnold and wife, Tammy of Waynesboro; grandchildren, Ricky Arnold, Jr., Thom Arnold and wife, Candi, Baron Arnold and wife, Laura and Benjamin Arnold; great-grandchildren, Charles Arnold, Tristan McGovern, Lillian Arnold, and Evelyn Arnold; special cousins, Vance Blosser, Jr. and wife, Becky and their daughter, Alisha, Mike Blosser and his son, Ryan, Jerry Blosser and wife, Katrina and their family, and Donny Blosser and his family; special nephew, Gordon Boppe and wife, Juanita and their family; and special sister-in-law, Alice Boppe and her family. Following his wishes, there will be no formal viewing or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.