Micheal "Mike" Todd Baber, 50, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville after having fought a courageous eight month battle from a head injury. He was born on October 21, 1969, a son of Melvin Ray "Pete" and Betty Geane (Critzer) Baber. Micheal was a member of Wayside Baptist Church, a 1987, graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, was a former employee of Wayne Tex, Coors and Walmart Distribution in Mt. Crawford until he formed his own business, Micheal's Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning. Micheal was preceded in death by a sister, Pameral Baber Cash. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Susan (Dale) Baber; daughters, Emily Rachel and Erin MacKenzie Baber; father and mother-in-law, Mac and Anne Dale; sister in law, Melynda Carr and husband, Ricky; aunt and uncle, Merrel Roadcap and husband, Jimmie; aunts, Lois Critzer and Ethel Baber; cousins, Penny Baber Carter, Kim Tillman, Mitzi, Gerry and Rick Roadcap. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Mayo officiating. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

