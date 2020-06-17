Micheal "Mike" Todd Baber, 50, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville after having fought a courageous eight month battle from a head injury. He was born on October 21, 1969, a son of Melvin Ray "Pete" and Betty Geane (Critzer) Baber. Micheal was a member of Wayside Baptist Church, a 1987 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School, was a former employee of Wayne Tex, Coors and Walmart Distribution in Mt. Crawford until he formed his own business, Micheal's Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning. Micheal was preceded in death by a sister, Pameral Baber Cash. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Susan (Dale) Baber; daughters, Emily Rachel and Erin MacKenzie Baber; father and mother-in-law, Mac and Anne Dale; sister in law, Melynda Carr and husband, Ricky; aunt and uncle, Merrel Roadcap and husband, Jimmie; aunts, Lois Critzer and Ethel Baber; cousins, Penny Baber Carter, Kim Tillman, Mitzi, Gerry and Rick Roadcap. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Mayo officiating. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
State police investigating drive-by shooting in Stuarts Draft
-
Brother charged in accidental shooting death of sister to serve no jail time
-
Waynesboro woman opening ice cream shop in Stuarts Draft
-
Man charged with attempted capital murder of Waynesboro officer takes plea deal
-
Longtime Riverheads teacher, coach Larry Hull turns 80
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.