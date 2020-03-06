Wayne "Cookie" Small Balser, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. Born on September 1, 1944, to Samuel and Katherine Balser, he was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother. Surviving are Bernice Payne of 40 years; stepchildren, Lisa Keys and Greg Payne; grandsons, Scottie Keys (Lauren) and Brandon Keys (Tabby); great-grandchildren, Amy, Hagen and Peyton, his little angels; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Matt Wills, Aaron Bunch and Stacey Sipe of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Richard Peters. Military Honors by American Legion Post 340. Memorials can be made to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew Auxiliary. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
2:00PM-3:00PM
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.