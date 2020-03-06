Wayne "Cookie" Small Balser, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. Born on September 1, 1944, to Samuel and Katherine Balser, he was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother. Surviving are Bernice Payne of 40 years; stepchildren, Lisa Keys and Greg Payne; grandsons, Scottie Keys (Lauren) and Brandon Keys (Tabby); great-grandchildren, Amy, Hagen and Peyton, his little angels; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Matt Wills, Aaron Bunch and Stacey Sipe of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Richard Peters. Military Honors by American Legion Post 340. Memorials can be made to the Waynesboro First Aid Crew Auxiliary. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

To send flowers to the family of Wayman Balser, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wayman's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Wayman's Memorial Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.