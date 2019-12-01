Marvin "Ray" Barnes passed away unexpectedly at his Fishersville residence Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 75. He was born March 4, 1944, in Augusta County, the son of the late Grafford and Lillie Barger Barnes. Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Donnie, Nick and Gary Barnes; in addition to his sister, Pat Whitaker. Ray graduated from Waynesboro High, Class of '62. He remained a loyal "Little Giant Leader" for the remainder of his life. He attended William and Mary College and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He had a lucrative 30 year career as a General Building Contractor, retiring in 2003. Ray was an avid outdoorsman, sports enthusiast, gardener, and beloved granddaddy. Ray is survived by his wife of 25 years, Connie Weaver Barnes; one son, Alex Barnes and wife, Jennifer, of Mobile, Ala.; one daughter, Stacy Long and husband, Russell Long, of Fishersville. Ray also leaves cherished memories to three "adored" grandchildren, Adrian House and husband, Colin, of Birmingham, Ala., Adam Barnes of Mobile, Ala., Jakob Long and wife, Breckon, of Crimora; his youngest "little angel" great-granddaughter, Wrenley Rae Long; a very special brother-in-law, David Whitaker; sisters-in-law, Mimi Barnes and Brenda Barnes; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great buddies and long time friends. In honoring Ray's wishes, there will be no formal services or visitation. A private family celebration of his beloved life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the Augusta County Rescue Team and Sheriff's Office for their diligent and professional assistance. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.