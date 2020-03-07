June 11, 1921 - Thursday, March 5, 2020 Goldie Mae Batton, 98, of Grottoes, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. Goldie was born in Savage, Md,, on June 11, 1921, a daughter of the late Nellie (Lang) and James Knisley. She retired from Morton's Food in Crozet, and was a member of Grottoes Church of Christ. On January 13, 1938, she was united in marriage to Clarence Allen Batton, who preceded her in death. Goldie is survived by three sons, Robert Batton of Richmond, Ronald Batton and wife, Lois, of Grottoes, and Gary Batton also of Grottoes; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and eight great great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Burlin "Sonny" Batton; brothers, Elmer Leo, James William, and Russell Knisley; and sister, Edna Louise Barrass. A funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, with Steve Saufley officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a Charity of Choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICE - GROTTOES 201 Dogwood Ave, Grottoes, VA 24441
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
201 Dogwood Avenue
Grottoes, VA 24441
12:00PM
201 Dogwood Avenue
Grottoes, VA 24441
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gordmans opens in Waynesboro
-
'I thought I was going to die': Waynesboro woman testifies at rape trial
-
Police investigating after Staunton shopping center burglarized
-
Waynesboro man's 5-day trial in Fauquier teen's murder begins Monday
-
Waynesboro High students bringing ‘Grease’ to the stage for first time in a decade
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.