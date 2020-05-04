Edna Garrison Bays, 98, passed into eternal life on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1922, to Joe Wilson and Lydia Kirstein Garrison in Buncombe County, North Carolina. After her father died in 1924 when she was two, her mother moved the family to a rural area in Henrico County, outside Richmond, Virginia, to support the family by raising vegetables on a truck farm during the Great Depression. After Edna graduated from Highlands Springs High School she attended the Medical College of Virginia and graduated as a registered nurse in 1943. During the war she met the love of her life, Ensign John Bays and they married at Cape May, New Jersey, in 1945. Following the war, John attended the University of Texas in Austin where Edna worked as a private nurse until the birth of her first son. They then returned to Richmond, Virginia, where John obtained a job with DuPont. They subsequently lived in Camden, South Carolina, and finally settled for good in Waynesboro, Virginia, where they raised their four children. She started working as a nurse at the Waynesboro Community Hospital after her youngest son, Bill started school. There she worked as a nurse supervisor and then as the hospital Infection Control Nurse until she retired in 1984. She and John traveled extensively in their retirement and enjoyed many family events and visits. Most of all, she loved being with family and friends and helping others. She always treated others with respect and fairness. She was an active member of the Main Street Methodist Church in Waynesboro for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, John F. Bays Sr.; brothers, Kenneth F. Garrison and Cary Clinton Garrison; granddaughters, Jennifer Hanes and Jamie Hanes; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Fitz Bays. She is survived by son John Jr. and wife, Donna; daughter, Judith and husband, Jefferey Hanes; son, David and wife, Denise; and son, William. Edna leaves grandsons, John Bays III and wife, Lisa, Joshua Hanes and wife, Heather, Jed Hanes, James Hanes, David Bays and Scott Bays; and granddaughters, Jessica Ervin, Adrienne Barker and husband, Justin, Rebecca Leggieri and husband, B.J., Jessica Hanes and husband, Tim Hiland, and Abigail Hanes; nephews, Ken Garrison and Greg Garrison; and nieces, Dolly Gray Garrison, Glenna Johns and Sue Corey. Edna is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, Joseph, Jonah and Leila Hanes, Jordan and Logan Bays, Tomi Ridley and partner, Sean Barclay, Lili and Gemma Ervin, Christian, Shia, Arabella, Hunter and Gabriel Hiland, Genevieve, Matthias and Elijah Hanes, John Bays. And finally she leaves step-great-great-grandson, Ezekiel Barclay. A private family interment is scheduled on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Rd., Waynesboro, Va., at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Main Street Methodist Church at a later date to be announced. McDow Funeral Home is in charge of arangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Edna Bays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.