Maxine Regina Berrang, 84, of Fishersville, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Maxine was born Maxine Regina Hughes to Helen Myrtle Risbon Hughes and Edward Oliver Hughes on December 18, 1935, in Altoona, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Charles Berrang to whom she was married for over 61 years; as well as siblings, Dorothy (Sister Mary Angela) Hughes, Eleanor Hughes McKnight, Edward J. Hughes, Elizabeth "Bibby" M. Hughes, Joseph P. Hughes, Robert W. Hughes, Marjorie Hughes Diehl, Bertha Hughes Phillips, and Patricia Hughes. In addition to her sister, Mary Theresa Hughes White, Maxine is survived by her eight children and their families, Paula Berrang Huffman and her husband, Gary, Christopher Berrang and his wife, Kathy, Karen Berrang Mowen and her husband, David, Marybeth Berrang Swecker and her husband, Craig, Michael Berrang and his wife, Kelly, Susan Berrang Patterson and her boyfriend, Tony Campbell, Julianne Berrang Albert and her husband, Joe, and Kathy Berrang Hiserman and her husband, Tony. Maxine was adored by her 18 grandchildren, Matthew Berrang and his wife, Cristina, Mark Berrang and his wife, Kelly, Kristin Berrang, Jonathan Berrang, Eric Mowen, Jacob Mowen and his wife, Allison, Michael Mowen, Jeremy Swecker, Jake Swecker, Patrick Berrang and his wife, Amanda, Benjamin Berrang, Daniel Berrang, Annie Berrang, Hannah Patterson, Elijah Patterson, Isaac Patterson, Sarah Albert and Kate Albert. Maxine is also survived by great-granddaughters, Natalie and Christy Berrang. Maxine was raised in Altoona, Pa., and met Bob Berrang in high school Spanish class. Bob sat behind her and likely did not do well in that class but managed to prove to the world his wisdom by convincing his future mother-in-law to allow him to court Maxine, eventually winning her hand. Maxine and Bob were wed in 1956 and settled in Waynesboro, Va., to raise their family. Maxine dedicated her life to her family and was to them, Mother, master cook, tennis and bowling pro, amateur farmer, swimming instructor, camper extraordinaire, the safest driver you have ever known, therapist, term paper typist (45 wpm), little known sports enthusiast, loving wife and the most optimistic and positive person we have ever known. Her constant smile invited all to wear the same. Maxine also enjoyed her work at the law offices of Allen & Carwile, PC., prior to her and Bob retiring to their new house in the country where they enjoyed many years of views of their beloved Shenandoah Valley and constant visits by their family. Maxine was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, the details of which will be the subject of a later announcement. The family plans a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank: BLUE RIDGE AREA FOOD BANK, P.O. BOX 937, VERONA, VA 24482-0937 OR CALL DAWN AT 540.213.8406, https://www.brafb.org/give-now/
