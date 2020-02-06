William Mark "Bill" Birnley, 70, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. Born on April 15, 1949, in Staunton, he was the son of the late Francis William and Margaret (Kennedy) Birnley. Bill was a U.S. veteran having served his country honorably with the Navy. He had previously been employed with the Montebello Fish Hatchery and he greatly enjoyed working there. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Bill enjoyed house projects, keeping his yard in pristine shape, shooting and fishing. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa L. (Glenfield) Miller of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Griffin, Nick and Zach Miller; and sister, Debbie Birnley and husband, Bill English, of Statesville, N.C. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 420 Rosser Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Merle Fisher officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Birnley, William Mark
