Harold Ray Blacka, 78, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1941, in Augusta County, to the late Rupert A. and Helen R. Blacka. Harold grew up at Shenandoah Acres Resort in Stuarts Draft, which his family owned and operated for 70 years. A 1959 Graduate of Wilson High School, he went on to attend Davis & Elkins College and Blue Ridge Community College. He also served proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1961-1964. As Vice President, Treasurer, and Campground Manager at "The Acres" for decades, Harold welcomed thousands of people and made many dear friends. After retiring from the family business, Harold worked as a substitute school bus driver for Augusta County and shuttled cars for Charlie Obaugh. Harold volunteered as a ski patroller at Massanutten Resort, as a coach for local girls' softball teams, and in other ways for various Stuarts Draft High School sports teams. He also helped with the Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Harold is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elise Fitzgerald Blacka; one daughter, Aaron Doyle and husband, Brian, of Blacksburg; two sisters, Rosalie Havenner and husband, George, of Charlottesville, and Joyce Miller and husband, Ken, of Staunton; three brothers, Jack Blacka of Stuarts Draft, Ed Blacka and wife, Catherine, of Columbia, Md., and Tom Blacka and wife, Nancy, of Charlotte, N.C. Affectionately known as "Big H" to many, Harold also leaves behind two granddaughters, Hadleigh and Audrey Doyle, of Blacksburg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Barry E. Blacka. A service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Finley Memorial Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Tommy Carrico and the Rev. David Vaughan. Interment will follow at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad or Calvary United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Please visit www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
