Dorothy Louise Stewart Borders, 96, of Stuarts Draft, Va., formerly of Madison, Va., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at The Meadows in Stuarts Draft. She was born on July 27, 1923, to the late Graden R. Stewart and Etta Scott Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Stanley Borders. Dorothy proudly served as a Navy WAVE in World War II and loved to tell stories about her time in the service. She was a pastor's wife for over 55 years and a secretary at Madison Primary School for many years. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Hamilton (Joe) of Morehead, Ky., and Lois Williams (Guy) of Stuarts Draft, Va.; and three sons, Mark Borders (Judy) of Monroe, Ga., Stephen Borders (Debbie) of Madison, Va., and Phillip Borders (Sandra) of Spotsylvania, Va. She is also survived by a sister, Sue Picklesimer of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Cindy Sargent, Anissa Carlisle, Jeremy Hutchinson, Heather Paden, Aaron Borders, Courtney Thompson, Laura Johnson, Jennifer Lamb, Jessica Harris, Marta Chance, and Megan Borders, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Madison Memorial Gardens with Pastor Don McClure officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women in Military Service for America Foundation, 200 North Glebe Rd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22203, of which Dorothy was a founding member.
