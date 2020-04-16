Mary Lillian (Crouch) Boyne Mary Lillian (Crouch) Boyne, age 85, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Summerville, S.C. She was born in Manassas, Va., on March 13, 1935, and lived in Waynesboro, Va. for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Rev. John R. Crouch and Lillian E. Crouch and will be laid to rest beside them at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, James E Boyne of Waynesboro; and her brother-in-law, the Rev. Donald Meadows of Staunton, Va. She is survived by three children, Cynthia Holloway and husband, Tom Bernhard, Tony Holloway, and Danny Holloway and wife, Kim; three grandchildren, Ashley, Michael and Nick; and three siblings, Floyd Crouch and wife, Jean, Violet Meadows, and Doni Batten and husband, Wayne. She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and countless friends. Mary was a Pastor at the Waynesboro Church of God (Lyndhurst Rd) where she led her congregation with love and music. She sang, played piano, and officiated at many local weddings and funerals while ministering with celebration and providing comfort to the families at these occasions. Through the years she also worked at Tenneco, Hopeman Brothers, Snelling & Snelling, DuPont and GE. Her children would like to extend special thanks to Moat Wyant and Wanda Grogg who helped care for her and James during their last years together in Waynesboro. A memorial will be scheduled when travel and crowd restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations in Mary's honor may be made to either Valley Mission, 1513 W Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401 www.valleymission.net or to Fisher House Foundation which provides support to military families while a loved one is in the hospital www.fisherhouse.org.
