Bennett Randolph Bradley Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley T. Bradley; parents, Frank and Odelia Bradley; grandson, Dennis Steven Bradley. Bennett is a retiree of Wayne Manufacturing. Surviving him are sons, Bennett Bradley Jr. and wife, Trish Ann of N.C.; Dennis Bradley and wife, Amanda Dawn of Stuarts Draft. A graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Dale Woods. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bennett Bradley, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
11:00AM
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Rd
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bennett's Graveside Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.