Bennett Randolph Bradley Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Va. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley T. Bradley; parents, Frank and Odelia Bradley; grandson, Dennis Steven Bradley. Bennett is a retiree of Wayne Manufacturing. Surviving him are sons, Bennett Bradley Jr. and wife, Trish Ann of N.C.; Dennis Bradley and wife, Amanda Dawn of Stuarts Draft. A graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Dale Woods. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Service information
11:00AM
1775 Goose Creek Rd
Waynesboro, VA 22980
