May 8, 1933 - Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Winford "Wimpy" Eugene Breeden, 87, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1933, in Elkton, Virginia, to the late George and Ludie (Cave) Breeden. After high school, he served four years aboard an aircraft carrier in the United States Navy, then settled into a 27 year career with the Dupont Company. Retiring there in 1985, he spent the next 20 years working throughout the area as an electrician. He was an active member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed baseball, jigsaw puzzles, and sharing a good story, but time with his family made him happiest. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend...and someone who never met a stranger. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anita Gaye Breeden; three children, Timothy Breeden, Susan Newton and husband, Mike, and Gary Breeden and wife, Sandi; two grandchildren, Kirk Pringle and wife, Sydney, and Brandie Breeden; one step grandchild, Vincent Rexrode; four great-grandchildren, Avery, Nora, Dixon, and Mason; two step great-grandchildren, Allie and Axel; one sister, Shirley Merck; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Elwood and G.W. Breeden; and a sister, Beatrice Riddle. His abundant life will be celebrated with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at hdoliver.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.