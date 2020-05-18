Henry Brenneman, age 71, of Harrisonburg, died on May 16, 2020, of complications from Covid-19, at Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg, Virginia. Born on March 25, 1949, in Augusta County, he was the son of Benjamin F. and Salome Bechtel Brenneman. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by two sisters, Naomi Brenneman and Esther Brenneman Grove; and two brothers, Charles and Francis. Survivors include a sister, Louise Brenneman Tardy of Lexington; and three brothers, David of Staunton, James of Stuarts Draft, and Benjamin of Lynchburg, Virginia. Henry was a resident of Pleasant View since 1973, and was presently living in the Showalter House on Erickson Avenue, in Harrisonburg. He was active in community activities directed by Pleasant View. Henry attended Weavers Mennonite Church. Burial will be private at Lindale Mennonite Church Cemetery in Linville, Va. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Gifts in memory of Henry may be made to Pleasant View, Inc., P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
