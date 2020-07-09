October 2, 1929 - July 7, 2020 Walter Stanley Brodowicz passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his daughter's home in North Carolina after battling cancer for several years. Walt, as his friends knew him, was born October 2, 1929 in Trenton, N.J. to the late Stanley Leopold and Apollonia Brodowicz. Survivors include his wife, Audra of 59 years; his sons, Mark Brodowicz and wife, Carla, Michael Brodowicz and wife, Lorie; and his daughter, Gretchen Brodowicz; and his six grandchildren, CJ and wife, Kelly, Jack, Joshua, Ben, Lynn and Matthew; his in-laws include Florence Brodowicz, Jewel and Bobby North, Pat and Erwin Bergman, and Robin and Barry Thomas; as well as several nieces and nephews. Walt was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center (WWRC) in 1958. He became an instructor there for the next 34 years where he taught watchmaking, behavior modification and work adjustment until his retirement in 1992. He met the love of his life, Audra at WWRC and married her at St John's Catholic Church in 1961. He was an active member at St John's well into his retirement serving in a variety of roles. Next to his faith, his greatest treasure was his family, where he could always be found attending concerts/shows or cheering loudly at both his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was a great and loyal husband and father, and was blessed to have more friends than he could count. While he will be missed, Walt will be at Heaven's gate to greet us all. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations in Walt's memory to the St John's Catholic Church Building Fund, 300 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro, VA 22980. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday July 11, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park. The Coronavirus guidelines will be followed at the funeral home and the graveside. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
