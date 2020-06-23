James "Jim" Edward Brooke, 89, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Shenandoah Hospice House. Jim was born in Eagle Rock, Virginia on May 29, 1931, a son of the late Edward James and Katherine (Pullin) Brooke. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, and a member of the DAV. He was retired as a correctional officer for the Virginia Department of Corrections. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Walter E. Brooke; sister, Dorothy (Brooke) Morrison. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Lula C. Brooke; daughters, Patti Trice and husband, Scott of Stuarts Draft, Debbie Balser and husband, Steve of Stuarts Draft, Joyce Cooke and husband, Rob of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Jonathon Trice and wife, Megan of Bridgewater, Andy Bishop and wife, Jodie of Waynesboro, Shawn Cooke and wife, Sara, Stephanie Cooke and husband, Aaron, Christian Cooke; as well as six great-grandchildren. All services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Please use a face mask upon entering the building with a limit of ten guests at a time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Shenandoah Hospice House, 111 N. Campus Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939 or the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. The family would like to thank the employees and staff of the Shenandoah Hospice House for the love and care shown to Jim. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
