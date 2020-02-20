December 10, 1942 - Friday, February 14, 2020 Marie Allen Brookins, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Augusta Health. She was born on December 10, 1942, in Sumter, South Carolina. Mrs. Brookins was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church where she was on the Usher Board and a Stewardess. She retired from the Hershey Company with over 20 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arch Brookins and five brothers. Survivors include two daughters, Tamla Brookins and Samantha (Justin) Kislek, all of Waynesboro; one son, Darrell (Angie) Brookins of Stanley; two brothers, William Allen and Robert Allen; and one sister, Shirley Allen, all of Philadelphia; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 312 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, conducted by the Rev. Eric Strother, Pastor. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.

Service information

Feb 22
Family will receive friends
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Pleasant View United Methodist Church
312 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Pleasant View United Methodist Church
312 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
