December 10, 1942 - Friday, February 14, 2020 Marie Allen Brookins, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Augusta Health. She was born on December 10, 1942, in Sumter, South Carolina. Mrs. Brookins was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church where she was on the Usher Board and a Stewardess. She retired from the Hershey Company with over 20 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arch Brookins and five brothers. Survivors include two daughters, Tamla Brookins and Samantha (Justin) Kislek, all of Waynesboro; one son, Darrell (Angie) Brookins of Stanley; two brothers, William Allen and Robert Allen; and one sister, Shirley Allen, all of Philadelphia; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 312 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, conducted by the Rev. Eric Strother, Pastor. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
312 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
11:00AM
312 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Mexican restaurant to open in former Logan's Roadhouse in Waynesboro
-
Sheriff's office investigating after 12-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
-
Waynesboro Golf & Country Club changes name
-
Two Charlottesville men arrested in Waynesboro home invasion, police search for third suspect
-
Brown, Daniel Lee
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.