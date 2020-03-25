Curtis Lee Brooks, 54, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1965, in Waynesboro, to the late Sidney Brooks and Louise (Berry) Brooks. He attended Waynesboro High School and was employed by Home Depot. His parents; and three siblings, Sharen and Wayne Brooks and Karen Green all preceded him in death. Curtis is survived by one son, Rashame Washington; one grandson, Isaiah Washington; six siblings, Synthia A. Brooks, Sydney Brooks, Sylvia Brooks, Levi Brooks, Leroy Sims (Sheila) and Rob Woodard; 12 nieces and nephews, Joncy Brooks, Lance Brooks, Tomeka Rhoades, Raven Brooks, Marketa Wilmott, Dallas Brooks, Tonaka Turner, Terrell Wilmott, Capre Washington, Sudana Wilmott, Justin Brooks, and Shatiq Brooks; a host of great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; a very special companion, Tina Haliburton; devoted friends, Sandy Riva, Tanne McCarthy and Lee Cabell; and also a special Jack Russell, named Butterscoth. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home, (540) 943-6938 (540) 886-2601.
To plant a tree in memory of Curtis Brooks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.