Norma Lee Brooks died peacefully at her home on March 30, 2020, with her family at her side. Norma was born in Lexington, Virginia on June 18, 1939 to the late George F. and Kathleen L. (White) Brown. Norma was a devoted wife and mother, and is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Delmar E. Brooks; son, David E. Brooks and wife, Laura, and grandson, Michael; daughter, Lisa Brooks Garcia; son, Randy A. Brooks and wife, Judith, and grandsons, Joshua and Christopher and wife, Jillian; and great-grandchildren: Cambria, Carson and Desmond Brooks. Norma worked for Baugher Chevrolet, in Waynesboro, for many years, in their office and later for Theresa B. Hunt, CPA, in Stuarts Draft. A private graveside service will be held in Augusta Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Hospice of the Shenandoah for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939 or the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24401. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
