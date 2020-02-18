September 10, 1956 - Monday, February 17, 2020 WAYNESBORO, Va. Daniel Lee Brown, son of Ray Martz and Louise Via Brown, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Alleghany Health and Rehab. Daniel was born on September 10, 1956, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was preceded in death by two brothers, David Ray Brown and Eric Wayne Brown. In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter, Christine May Brown whom he loved dearly; stepdaughter, Misty Hillard and husband, Chris and step grandson, C.J. whom he loved; sister-in-law, Debbie Brown; nephew, Jeremy Brown and wife, Kacey; and many other loved ones. There will be no formal services at this time. "When we all get to Heaven, what a day that will be." Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
