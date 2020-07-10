January 15, 1957 - July 8, 2020 Ronald "Ronnie" Alton Brown, 63, husband of Kathy Brown of Foxie Acres Lane, Staunton, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Brown was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 15, 1957, the son of the Juanita (Sheets) Landes and the late Theodore Alton Brown. Ronnie loved his family and spending time with them. He was a hard worker and enjoyed farming on the side. Ronnie never met a stranger and was dearly loved by everyone. Surviving in addition to his mother and wife of forty-four years are two daughters, Rhonda Brown of Staunton and Michelle "Shelly" Spradlin of Churchville; a sister, Kathy Lynn Strickler and her husband, Larry of Staunton; grandchildren, Austin and Samantha Spradlin, who called him "Farm Daddy"; nephew, Brian Strickler and his wife April; great-niece, Reese Strickler, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Blake Brown, who gave Ronnie seven great years with the gift of a new kidney. The family will receive friends from 12 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastors Luke B. Smith and Larry Strickler. Active pallbearers will be Joel Wilson, Chubby Rexrode, Ronnie Bennett, Danny Griffin, Jake Peters, Jamie Butler, Frank Berry, and Mike Doyle. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Hannah Fauber "Go Fund Me" at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-hannah-kick-cancer039s-ass, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942, or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
