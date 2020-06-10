February 20, 1925 - June 8, 2020 Thelma Juanita Brown, the fourth of eight children born to the union of the late Deacon Noah D. and Deaconess Mary Ella Spears Brown, was born February 20, 1925 in Staunton, Virginia and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020. Sister Brown was preceded in death by five siblings, Charles T. Brown Sr., Ester B. Williams, Noah F. Brown, Cecil L. Brown Sr., and John H. Brown Sr. Sister Brown leaves to mourn her sister, Ella B. McLean of Patchogue, N.Y.; a brother, Walter E. Brown (Joan) of Staunton; a goddaughter, a special care giving niece, Nikki Marie Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Staunton and attended Norfolk State College. She graduated from Cortez W. Peters Business School of Baltimore, Maryland. She was an assistant to the Associated Director of the Mental Hygiene Society of Baltimore. She was also a member of the Mental Hygiene Society of Staunton and Augusta, serving as secretary for ten years. Mrs. Brown served as secretary to the Principals of Booker T. Washington and Robert E. Lee High School retiring after thirty-five years in the Staunton Public School System. Thelma was a member of Smokey Row Baptist Church and Organist for the sanctuary choir, a member of the Sunday School, the Willing Workers Club, the Busy Bee Club and Busy Bee Chorus. She served as the church bulletin and communication clerk for many years. She was a member of Radiant Chapter No. 109 Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia (PHA) for 69 years. She served as a Worthy Matron and was the secretary for more than 46 years. She was a member of the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association, The Booker T. Washington Community Center Foundation, Inc., and the Augusta County Training School Alumni Association. She was on the Board of Directors of the African-American Heritage Festival Foundation, Inc. the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center Council of Organizations, Effie Ann Johnson Day Care Center Board, Green-Row Homemakers Extension Club Business and Professional Women's Club, the NAACP, Les Filles Club and worked on the Martin Luther King Day Committee and Black History Month Celebration. She was a member of the Minister's Deacon's Steward's and Layman's Union of Virginia. Thelma was a member of the Berean Valley Baptist Church Association, The Virginia Western District Church School Convention and a past Youth Advisor. She served as chairperson for the Coordinator of Special Events for twenty-five years and was secretary and trustee of the Buffalo Gap Recreation Department. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and the residence at other times. (Mask or face covering is required.) An outdoor Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Smokey Row Baptist Church by the Rev. Miles Siler. Those wishing to pay their respects at the church, may do so two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her nephews. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Service information
9:00AM-8:00PM
230 Frontier Drive
Staunton, VA 24401
11:00AM
831 Smoky Row Road
Staunton, VA 24401
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.