Nina Marie (Parnell) Brydge Nina Marie (Parnell) Brydge of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Augusta Health. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 West Main Street, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
