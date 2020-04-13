Elsie Katharina "Nanny" Burner, 81, of Edinburg, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Jackson Cemetery, Pastor Randy Whetzel will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Burner was born on April 25, 1938, in Kitzingen, Germany, daughter of the late Maria Stack. She worked at Bo's Belly Barn (Interstate Shell) in Edinburg and formerly at the Mt. Jackson 7-11. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Burner; daughter, Pat Kuykendall; and son, Mike Burner. Elsie is survived by a daughter, Anna Davis of Woodstock; two sons, Ronnie Burner and wife, Pam, of Waynesboro, and Robert "Poss" Burner of Mt. Jackson; numerous grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, one great great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Karen Burner of Mt. Jackson; and brother-in-law, Nelson Burner of Luray. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or National Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228. Elsie loved flowers, canning, cooking holiday meals for the family and loved being around people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, Va.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Burner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
