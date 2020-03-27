May 22, 1933 - Saturday, March 21, 2020 Mary "Syd" Buynacek died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on May 22, 1933, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Harold and Marcella Riggs. She earned a BS in Art at the University of Cincinnati in 1957. Soon after graduation Syd married the love of her life, the late Edward Buynacek. They began their life together on a cross county honeymoon trip to California, retiring many years later in the Wintergreen Resort Community in Nellysford, Va. Syd loved horses and gardening and spending time outdoors. She is survived by daughters, Liz Umbaugh and Stephanie Lindemann; grandsons, Kurt and K.C. Lindeman; great-granddaughter Ingrid Lindeman; and sister, Dottie Stickley. No services are planned. In remembrance, please celebrate her life, light a candle, and think of her as you dig in a garden, ride a horse, eat a whoopee pie or lick chocolate ice cream off a spoon. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
