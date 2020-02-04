Dale McArthur Campbell, 76, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 6, 1943, a son of the late Thomas Lee and Florence Signore (Puckett) Campbell. Dale was a former employee of Central Virginia Oil in Waynesboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Lynn (Courtney) Campbell and his siblings, Donald E. Campbell and Ellen Grady. Survivors include a son, Michael Dale Campbell of Waynesboro; two daughters, Tina Lynn Megginson of Staunton and Jennifer Kennedy of Waynesboro; siblings, Thomas S. Campbell of Charlotte, N.C., Fonda L. Pleasant of Waynesboro and Brenda Mason of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Kyle Megginson, Amanda Megginson, Lindsey Hypes, Samantha Martin, Dillan J. Kennedy, Justin Campbell and Brittni Campbell; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Mayo officiating. Active pallbearers will be Justin Campbell, Kyle Megginson, Buck Martin, Stan Hypes, Tyler Yount and Dillan Kennedy. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Campbell, Dale McArthur
