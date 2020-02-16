Franklin E. "Buck" Campbell, 57, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Denise (Groah) Campbell and his son, Timothy Campbell. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Mike Woods officiating and Pastor Brent Pirkey providing music. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Chuck Groah, Eric Stewart, Scottie Keys, Charlie Campbell, Curtice Hinkle, Vern Yoder, and Marty Krupinski. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his Harley friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Buck could often be seen casually dressed wearing his Harley Davidson tee shirt , so the family would like for people to feel free to dress casual for his services. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Relay for Life c/o Team: Families & Friends fighting together for a cure. Relatives and friends may sign the online guest book and share condolences with the family by visiting, www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.