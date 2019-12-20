Norma Maxine (Conner) Campbell Kinder Norma Maxine (Conner) Campbell Kinder, 84, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Waynesboro on April 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Everett and Ethel (Caudle) Conner. Maxine worked as a Tester with General Eclectic. She attended Valley Baptist. Reading and spending time with her family were a few of her favorite hobbies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Kinder; children, Jeff Campbell and Nancy Painter; siblings, Dick, Ray, and Pete Conner, Phyllis Moran, and Betty Allen. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Campbell; siblings, David Conner (Gail), Doug Conner (Jeri), Roy Conner, Cutis Conner, Steve Conner (Bea), Doris Fitzgerald, Kay Cook (Benny) and Ann Arbogast; grandchildren, Anna Painter (Butch) and Christopher Campbell; great-grandchild, Noah McLear; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastors Frank Hall and Tony Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Doug, David, and Steve Conner, Keith Rea, Rob Vance, Jeremy Ramsey, and Gary Allen. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Jeremy Ramsey and Vivian Fitzgerald for their loving care of Maxine and her family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
