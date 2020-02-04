Pauline Mae (Campbell) Campbell, 75, wife of Earl Campbell of 70 Victoria Drive, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Mrs. Campbell was born in Augusta County on September 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Archie Sr. and Carrie Kern (Cason) Campbell. Pauline was a member of Fishersville Baptist Church where she was a member of the Ambassador Sunday School Class serving as past class Treasurer. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and was a loving, caring person, who was dedicated to the needs of her family and others. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Campbell; a brother, Archie Campbell Jr.; and a sister, Helen (Campbell) Varner. In addition to her husband of fifty-three years, she is survived by a daughter, Kim Hunter and her husband, Hank, of Verona; a brother, Cecil Campbell and his wife, Carolyn, of Waynesboro; a sister, Sallie Feaganes and her husband, Otis, of Staunton; and two grandchildren, Maelynn and Kara Hunter, who called her "Nina". A Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Steven Lookabaugh. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to a charity of one's choice. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the University of Virginia Health Systems Transplant Clinic for the care given to Mrs. Campbell in past years. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Campbell, Pauline C.
