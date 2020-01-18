June 28, 1940 January 16, 2020 Robert passed away after a long lengthy battle with cancer. He died peacefully at his residence under Hospice care. Robert was the husband of Doris Moses Campbell for 40 years. Robert was the son of the late Harry L. Campbell and Lucille Teter Campbell. He was predeceased by a brother, Harvey E. Campbell. Robert is survived by a sister, Delores and Lou Dixey; two sons, Robert "Tony" and Michelle, and Vincent "Greg" and Karen Campbell; daughters, Allison and Greg Phillips, Cammy Nulty and Robyn Casmaer, and Tamara and Alex Johnson; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was known as Paw Paw, Mr. Bob, and Uncle Bob to many families; and best military friends for 59 years, Bill and Nancy White. Robert was also predeceased by a special Jack Russell dog named Willie. Robert served in U.S. Navy for 21 1/2 years and retired as Chief Petty Officer. He was an active member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church for 67 years. Prior to his illness he was active in Staunton Civil War Artillery, 20 years with Summerlee Mission project in WV, Staunton Bass Club, and was a survivor and active in Relay for Life. A special thanks to Augusta Health Hospice support team. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Staunton Artillery Reenactment Group. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Staunton Augusta SPCA, or Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
