July 10, 1937 - July 7, 2020 Betty Joyce (Daughtry) Carter, 82, widow of Bobby Dean Carter of Crimora, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Carter was born on July 10, 1937, in Albemarle County, a daughter of the late Virgil Joseph and Rosa Lola (Stanley) Daughtry. She was a member of the Aero Drive Church of God. Betty loved the church and was a woman of faith and prayer. She loved the outdoors and the "simple" life and worked hard in her full-time job as a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life on an even keel. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Toler and a brother, Conley Daughtry. She is survived by a son, Gary Dean Carter and wife, Connie Rae and a daughter, Robin (Carter) Siron and husband, Randy G., all of Crimora; grandchildren, Zach Carter and wife, Sarah, Derek Carter, Caleb Siron and wife, Kimberly, Jacob Siron and wife, Deanna, and Ben Siron and wife, Amber; and great-grandchildren, Alana Carter, Lydia Carter, Annabelle Carter, Mackenzie Siron, Skyler Siron, and Briella Siron. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Aero Drive Church of God by Pastor Daniel W. Hines and Dale Raynes. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Zach Carter, Derek Carter, Caleb Siron, Jacob Siron, Ben Siron, and Greg Powell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Aero Drive Church of God Adult Sunday school class. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
