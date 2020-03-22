Evelyn Christine "Chris" (Powell) Carter Evelyn Christine (Powell) Carter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, March 20, 2020. At age 13, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and served Him all of her life. She was a faithful prayer warrior. A graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Todd Brown. Please sign guest book at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Service information
12:00PM
1775 Goose Creek Rd
Waynesboro, VA 22980
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
