Evelyn Christine "Chris" (Powell) Carter Evelyn Christine (Powell) Carter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, March 20, 2020. At age 13, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and served Him all of her life. She was a faithful prayer warrior. A graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 12 p.m. officiated by Pastor Todd Brown. Please sign guest book at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Carter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 24
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
12:00PM
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Rd
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.