Bruce Fredrick Cash, 91, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Augusta Health. He was born February 26, 1928, in Rockbridge County, son of the late Samuel and Mary Cash. Bruce attended Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church and had retired from Crompton in 1983. He owned and operated Cash's Lawn Mower Hospital from 1983 until 2015. He sang and played guitar at nursing homes and churches for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Doyle Cash; daughter-in-law, Thelma W. Cash; great-granddaughters, Caitlin and Bella Cash; and six brothers and one sister. Survivors include his two sons, Bobby W. Cash of Staunton and Larry D. Cash of Greenville; Bruce's fiancée, Shirley Ann Hoover of Stuarts Draft; two brothers, Gene Nelson Cash and wife, Dolly, of Waynesboro and Douglas Warren Cash and wife, Sandy, of Fishersville; his grandchildren, Samuel Cash, Tabitha Cash Vess and husband, Jason, Cheryl Cash and Jonathan Cash and wife, Elizabeth; his great-grandchildren, Justin Vess, Hannah Vess, Lydia Vess, Justin Cash, Chloe Cash, Hadassah Cash and Nathan and Ethan Cash and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3204 Cold Springs Road, Greenville, conducted by Jonathan Cash and Pastor Eric Brown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 691 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Share memories and condolences and www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Cash, Bruce Fredrick
Service information
Feb 2
Family will receive friends
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM
Pines Chapel Presbyterian Church
3204 Cold Springs Road
Greenville, VA 24440
