Herbert "Pop" Bailey Cash, 87, started his walk on the streets of gold on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1932, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Lou (Fix) Cash. He lived a life of loving and serving his Savior and his family. He was married on April 12, 1952, to his sweetheart Georgie Branch, in Buckingham County, Virginia. They spent more than 68 years together. Together they had two beautiful daughters, (they got their beautiful looks from their dad) Mary Lee (Ronnie Martin) and Ruth Ellen (Doug Gilmer). Mary proceeded him in death, and they are walking the streets of gold together. One of his greatest joys were his five grandchildren, Faith (CJ) Martin, Ronette Wood, Dustin (Meagan), Dylan (Lauren), and Drake Gilmer; ten great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kailee, Cameron, Ashton, Wesley, Hannah, Laken, Ethan (John Henry), McKinley, and Grayson; and a great-great granddaughter, Skyla. He is also survived by three brothers, Bruce, Gene (Dolly), and Warren (Sandra) Cash. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, James (Jean), Randy (Gail) Branch; and sisters-in-law, Nannie Moyer, Lucille Wiseman, and Becky (Phil) Gibson. Also surviving is a special niece, Lisa Hodge, his Costco ride, as well as many other nieces and nephews. He was a proud machinist retiree of Virginia Panel Corporation with 28 years of service. He worked tirelessly so that his family could have everything they needed. He was a great provider. He is a member of the Waynesboro Wesleyan Church, which is the same church that he listened to the Lord's call on his heart and "let go" of that pew and Jesus came into his heart and is still there today. "God will never leave us or forsake us." He was a loving family man, who loved eating together, rides through the park for a chicken leg, singing ten different times a month at local nursing homes and senior meetings, and showing his family unconditional love. Pop's family would love for you to visit with them on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory and other times at the residence. A Celebration his life well lived will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Dustin, Dylan, and Drake Gilmer, Doug Gilmer, Scott Branch, and CJ Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews attending the service. The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to the loving and caring staff at Waynesboro Manor for taking such good care of "Pop", while he wasn't able to stay at home. We will miss his joy, his love, and his contagious laughter, but rejoice that he has fought the good fight, kept his faith, and finished his race WELL. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.