Martha (Crosby) Childress Martha Ann (Crosby) Childress, 81, a resident of Accordius Health at Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A daughter of the late Lester and Hannah (Hanger) Crosby, she was born on August 26, 1938, in Staunton, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Childress; sister, Nancy Crosby; and three brothers, Wayne, Malcolm, and Kenneth Crosby. Surviving are her sons, Douglas Jeffrey Childress and Michael Wayne Childress, both of Waynesboro; daughters, Glenda (Childress) Truslow of Waynesboro, and Cynthia Gail Wine and her husband, Craig Wine, of McGaheysville; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Keith Crosby; nephew, Ricky Dale Crosby of Craigsville; and niece, Jamison Crosby of Calif. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private for the family. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, or to the Alzheimer's Association. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Childress, Martha (Crosby)
To send flowers to the family of Martha Childress, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Guaranteed delivery before Martha's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.