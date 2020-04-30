Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MARYLAND, VIRGINIA, AND WEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, CENTRAL AND EASTERN ALLEGANY AND WASHINGTON. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, CLARKE, EASTERN HIGHLAND, FREDERICK, GREENE, MADISON, NELSON, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, PAGE, RAPPAHANNOCK, ROCKINGHAM, SHENANDOAH, WARREN, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. IN WEST VIRGINIA, BERKELEY, EASTERN GRANT, EASTERN MINERAL, EASTERN PENDLETON, HAMPSHIRE, HARDY, JEFFERSON, MORGAN, AND WESTERN PENDLETON. * UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON ALONG AND AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT. WIDESPREAD RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR UP TO 3 INCHES. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL COULD RESULT IN SMALL STREAM AND MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&