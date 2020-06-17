Charles "Bucky" Clark, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. He was born January 8, 1949, to John Williamson and Annie Claudine Ward Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Claudia Ann Clark Luzadder. Buck is survived by a brother, John and a sister, Conly. He is also survived by a number nieces and nephews, including John Paul. Buck played the saxophone with many bands in Virginia and in the United States Army band. A graveside service will be held at later date. Memories can be shared at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

