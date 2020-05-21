September 22, 1987 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Joshua "Josh" Aaron Cline, son of Bernard Cline and Candi Cline, was born on September 22, 1987, in Staunton, Virginia. He was from a long line of dairymen from New Hope, Virginia, and carried on the family tradition, working at the family dairy farm following his graduation from Fort Defiance High School. Heaven must have had more fields to tend to than anticipated, in need of a competent farmer, to call Josh home so very early. He lived his life with the goal to nourish his community and love his family. While his 32 years on earth were short, the impact he made on anyone fortunate enough to know him was indelible. Josh was called to tend the fields of Heaven on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The memory of his kind and giving nature will forever be cherished by his surviving relatives, his parents, Bernard Cline and Candi (Neeley) Cline; his brother, Benjamin Cline and sister-in-law, Jessica (Tabor) Cline; his grandparents, Willard and Mary Cline and Toni Neeley; aunts and uncles, Shannon Phillips, Shawn and Ameia Neeley, Jennifer Robertson, Michael and Anne Cline, Jeffery and Candy Cline; as well as his dear friends, Tom and Leanne Patterson, many cousins, numerous extended family members and countless friends and community members whose lives he touched. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Middle River Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Pastor Scott L. Duffey. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive, Bldg. C Suite 106, Roanoke, VA 24018. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.