January 11, 1929 - Saturday, April 18, 2020 Kirkley Wallace Cline, 91, of Waynesboro passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. Born on January 11, 1929, in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Emory Turner and Pauline (Werner) Cline. Kirkley was a member of Mountain View Church of Christ, Staunton. He was a United States Military veteran having served his country honorably with the Air Force. Prior to retirement, he was employed by DuPont where he worked as an electrician. Those who knew him will remember his witty personality, love for singing and bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Whistleman. Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Rosa Garrison Cline; his four sons, Steven Cline of Waynesboro, David Cline of Waynesboro, Mark Cline and wife, Sherry of Rockbridge Baths, Va., and Paul Cline and wife, Gina of Waynesboro; sister, Rosa Beard of Corpus Christi, Texas; grandchildren, Isaiah Cline of Nashville, Tenn., Jeremiah Cine of Nashville, Tenn., Isaac Cline of Waynesboro, Sunny Cline of Rockbridge Baths, Va., and Jenna Cline of Rockbridge Baths, Va.; great-granddaughter, Hailey Cline of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and a number of nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
