April 26, 1953 - June 28, 2020 Susan Roletter Coates passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Virginia. She was born in Schenectady, New York, on April 26, 1953, to Marian McFadden and Lawrence Francis Roletter. Susan grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia, and graduated from Waynesboro High School in l971. She attended Mount Mary College in Wisconsin and Virginia Commonwealth University. Susan's professional jobs included positions with Fidelity Bankers Life and The College Fund. She was a creative and skilled artist and an avid gardener. As an enthusiastic reader, she was knowledgeable on a variety of subjects. Susan was predeceased by her father Lawrence Francis Roletter in 1980 and by her nephew Cameron Francis Roletter in 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jesse Braxton Coates Jr., her mother Marian McFadden Roletter, and her biological son, Sean Hickey, all of Richmond. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy Roletter of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Joanne Wylie of Richmond, Virginia, and David Roletter of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; as well as her nephew Nathan Clark of Chesterfield, Virginia; and nieces, Emily Lynch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lauren Wylie of Brooklyn, New York, and Abby Roletter of Charlottesville, Virginia. Susan desired cremation and arrangements are being handled by Affinity Funeral Services. Due to the covid pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date when her remains will be interred at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Virginia. Affinity Funeral Service 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23294
(0) entries
