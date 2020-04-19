March 7, 1946 - Friday, April 17, 2020 Cora Ella Collins, 74, of Fishersville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fishersville. She was born March 7, 1946, in Bedford County, to the late Arthur Benjamin Collins and the late Virginia Lorraine Collins. Cora loved animals, flowers and being outdoors in the fresh air. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Waynesboro and was employed at Sperry Marine as a secretary in Charlottesville. The family would like to express a special appreciation to Lillian Bussey and Augusta Health-Shenandoah Hospice. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, William Lloyd Collins; sister, Melba Dawn Goodwin; and a grandson, Adam Wade Conner. She is survived by her children, Alan Wayne Conner, Oliver Harold Conner Jr. and Amy Leigh Hawk; grandchildren, Alan Wayne Conner Jr., Oliver Harold Conner, III and Collin Wayne Conner; great-grandchildren, Adam Wyatt Conner and Abbigail Wells Conner; siblings, Joyce Acker, Hollis Knick, Lillian Bussey, Nancy Greaver, Judy Ridling and Michael Collins. A graveside will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery in Buena Vista, Va. At the cemetery we will be following the (COVID-19) guidelines. Memorial contributions made to the SPCA and Children Cancer Research. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Police find 47-year-old man dead in Waynesboro home
-
Staunton man arrested after active shooter threat at Grottoes Pactiv Plant
-
Fort Defiance teachers make music video to remind students to stay home
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Augusta County
-
Local food stores accommodate seniors shopping during pandemic
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.