Bart Frederick Conlon Jr. of Waynesboro, son of Bartholomew F. and Maggie Lee Hughes Conlon passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1931, in Alexandria Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Alice Tompkins Conlon and his brother, Donald Lee. Bart graduated from the Miller School of Albemarle and the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School. He served in the United States my in Korea and then upon discharge with the GI bill attended the University of Virginia earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bart was a member St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Virginia. He is survived by six sons, Philip (Cheryl) of Chesapeake, David (Jayne) and Mark (Teri) of Newport News, Bart 3rd (Ivonne) Patrick and Charles, all of Waynesboro; 12 grandchildren, Tara, Rachel, James, Jacob (Silver), Brent, Mark Jr. (Casie), Katherine Conlon Reynolds (Shane), Jonathan (Ariana), Kevin (Taylor), Alesha, Caroline, Grace; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Frances Conlon of Crozet. Bart came to Waynesboro in 1962 and joined the General Electric Co as a design engineer, transferred to Genicom in 1983 in engineering management and retired in 1997 with 35 years of total service. He was involved in many community activities over the years including little league baseball, cub and eagle scouts, PTA's at St John's Catholic School, Hugh K Cassell Elementary School and Wilson Memorial High School and science fair judge at Stuarts Draft Middle School. Hobbies that he enjoyed included helping his wife with her riding school, working in his garden and playing his mandolin with his country/bluegrass music with his friends. Due to the present Corona virus guidelines a graveside service will be held for the family at Augusta Memorial Park officiated by Fr. Rolo Castillo. Condolences to the family can be made mcdowfuneralhomeonc.com. In lieu of Flowers, please donate in his name to the Shiners' Hospital for Children or to the Hospice of the Shenandoah. The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful care given by Mary Wilhelm, Kristine Fisher, Alicia Lafferty, Brenda Pike and Rose Miller.
In memory
