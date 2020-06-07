May 16, 1949 - June 5, 2020 Susan Glenn Coyner, 71, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. Susan was born in Waynesboro, Va. on May 16, 1949, a daughter of the late Clemmer and Catherine Ruby Coyner. Her devotion and love to the Lord was evident to all who met her. Susan was the proud owner of "That Yarn Shop" in Fishersville, Va. Knitting was her greatest talent. She was rarely seen without yarn in her hands, and loved providing her community and friends with knitting supplies and classes. Her greatest joys were witnessing the accomplishments of her son, James, having Nerf gun wars with her grandson, Quinn, attending her granddaughter, Catherine's dance recitals, and watching movies and baseball with her brother, Frankie. Surviving is her son, James Fitzgerald and wife, Ginger Fitzgerald; brother, Frankie Coyner and wife, Mary Coyner; grandchildren, Quinn and Catherine Fitzgerald; nephew, Will Coyner; niece, Jo Walling and husband, Kurt Walling. No formal service will be held. As Susan fought a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, she loved all of her doctors and nurses at the University of Virginia Health System. Memorial donations in her honor can be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22908. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville is serving the family.

