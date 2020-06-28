December 13, 1944 - June 24, 2020 Everette Oscar Craighead, 75, husband, of Patricia (Sahms) Craighead of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mr. Craighead was born on December 13, 1944, in Franklin County, Virginia, a son of the late Ralph C. and Trudy (Conner) Craighead. Everette was a faithful member of Laurel Hill Baptist Church. He was a top salesman for Farm Bureau Insurance for many years, and also served as manager of their Leesburg office. He was later employed for many years as a salesman for Clayton Homes, and was self-employed as a Notary Public, and a mortgage closing agent. In addition to his parents, Everette was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Craighead. Everette is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia (Sahms) Craighead, whom he married on November 22, 1973. Also surviving is his daughter, Amy LeCheryl Craighead; two step-sons Anthony Musick and his wife, Sherry, and Scott Musick and his wife, Judy; a step-daughter, Carol Harrison and her husband, Ben; siblings, James Craighead and his wife, Lilly and family, Gene Craighead and his wife, Joy and family, and Carol Hodges and her husband, Marshall and family; four grandchildren, Tyler Musick, Rachel Harrison, Benjamin Harrison IV, and Alexander Harrison; two step-grandchildren, Heather Smith and husband Doug, and Christopher Hewitt and wife, Cheran; five step-great-grandchildren, Kenley Smith, Everley Smith, Reed Smith, Clara Hewitt, and Cate Hewitt; his pet dog, "Su Su"; and cat, "Sugar". A private graveside service for family and close friends will be conducted in Shady Grove Cemetery, Mount Crawford. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the Laurel Hill Baptist Church, Verona by Pastor Bill Davis. It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Laurel Hill Baptist Church, 129 Old Laurel Hill Road, Verona, Virginia 24482 or the Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758540, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
