April 4, 1939 - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Bruna DiNunzio Crishock passed away on March 11, 2020, in Waynesboro, Va., due to complications following an extended illness. She was 80. The daughter of Andrew Joseph DiNunzio and Jane Elizabeth (Tucci) DiNunzio, she was born on April 4, 1939, in Lebanon, Pa. She graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1957. She married Richard Michael Crishock in 1969. The Crishocks lived in Arlington, Va., where Richard worked for Xerox Corporation and Bruna taught Kindergarten at St. Thomas More Cathedral School. She joined Richard in retirement in 2001 and spent the remainder of her life enjoying time with her family and friends. Bruna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Patricia Crishock of Fairfax, Va.; her son, Louis Crishock, currently stationed in Vladivostok, Russia; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Treacy Jones of Waynesboro, Va.; her brother, John DiNunzio of Reading, Pa.; her brother, Louis DiNunzio of Arlington, Va.; and her five, adoring grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her sister, Sister Mary Jane DiNunzio SSJ; and her brother, Joseph DiNunzio. Information about funeral services will be forthcoming. Her family would like to thank the staff of Waynesboro Manor for the excellent care she received. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.